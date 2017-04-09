Sports Listen

Hernandez’s RBI single in 9th lifts Phillies over Nats 4-3

By ROB MAADDI
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 5:23 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman delivered a tying, three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth off closer Jeanmar Gomez, but the Phillies immediately answered to take two of three from the defending NL East champions.

Pinch-hitter Daniel Nava walked to start the bottom of the ninth against Koda Glover (0-1). Nava advanced to third when Freddy Galvis singled to right with one out. After Brock Stassi popped out, Hernandez slashed an opposite-field single to left.

Gomez (1-0) had 37 saves in 43 chances last year, but struggled over the final six weeks. He allowed a two-run homer while getting a save in the season opener at Cincinnati.

