Hinchcliffe grabs 1st victory since near-fatal 2015 accident

By JENNA FRYER
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 6:36 pm < a min read
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — James Hinchcliffe raced to his first victory since his near-fatal accident in 2015 by hanging on for a three-lap shootout to the finish Sunday on the streets of Long Beach.

Hinchcliffe had two strong late restarts to win in a Honda for Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports. It was the Canadian’s first victory since at New Orleans a month before he nearly bled to death in an accident during practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Sebastien Bourdais followed his season-opening victory at St. Pete with a second-place finish to give Honda a 1-2 podium finish.

Josef Newgarden was the highest finishing Team Penske driver and was third in a Chevrolet.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department's director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Scott Dixon was fourth in a Ganassi Honda, and defending race winner Simon Pagenaud drove from last to fifth.

The Associated Press

