Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hurricanes' Bickell, fighting MS,…

Hurricanes’ Bickell, fighting MS, to retire at end of season

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 6:44 pm < a min read
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell says he’s retiring after the season as he fights multiple sclerosis.

Bickell told NHL.com before Saturday night’s game against St. Louis that he and his family decided these final two games would be his last. Carolina wraps up the season Sunday at Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old, three-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago was a href=’https://apnews.com/19f14373fb994cecafb799a725527bf9/Carolina’s-Bryan-Bickell-diagnosed-with-multiple-sclerosis’diagnosed with MS in November/a but a href=’https://apnews.com/6ea7a06bdb244962839c50fbb78d1f88/Carolina’s-Bickell-determined-to-return-to-hockey-despite-MS’returned to the pro hockey in February/a when a href=’https://apnews.com/8e98025607904171838bf428e97ab00f/Bickell-skates-in-1st-minor-league-game-since-MS-diagnosis’he was assigned to the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate/a in Charlotte.

He was in the lineup for the game against the Blues, his third with the Hurricanes since rejoining them .

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Bickell took part in a walk to benefit MS research and his teammates surprised him by joining in and wearing T-shirts that said “BickellBrave.”

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Health News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hurricanes' Bickell, fighting MS,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.