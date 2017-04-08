Hurricanes’ Bickell, fighting MS, to retire at end of season

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell says he’s retiring after the season as he fights multiple sclerosis.

Bickell told NHL.com before Saturday night’s game against St. Louis that he and his family decided these final two games would be his last. Carolina wraps up the season Sunday at Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old, three-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago was a href=’https://apnews.com/19f14373fb994cecafb799a725527bf9/Carolina’s-Bryan-Bickell-diagnosed-with-multiple-sclerosis’diagnosed with MS in November/a but a href=’https://apnews.com/6ea7a06bdb244962839c50fbb78d1f88/Carolina’s-Bickell-determined-to-return-to-hockey-despite-MS’returned to the pro hockey in February/a when a href=’https://apnews.com/8e98025607904171838bf428e97ab00f/Bickell-skates-in-1st-minor-league-game-since-MS-diagnosis’he was assigned to the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate/a in Charlotte.

He was in the lineup for the game against the Blues, his third with the Hurricanes since rejoining them .

Earlier in the day, Bickell took part in a walk to benefit MS research and his teammates surprised him by joining in and wearing T-shirts that said “BickellBrave.”