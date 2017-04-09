Hurricanes-Flyers Sums

|Carolina
|1
|0
|2
|0—4
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|2
|0—3
|Carolina won shootout 2-1.
First Period_1, Carolina, Mcginn 6 (Ryan), 5:42. Penalties_Weal, PHI, (hooking), 18:32.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Weise 7 (Couturier, Macdonald), 8:46. Penalties_Tennyson, CAR, (high sticking), 16:50.
Third Period_3, Carolina, Mcginn 7 (Hanifin, Staal), 8:39. 4, Philadelphia, Weise 8 (Provorov, Couturier), 10:58. 5, Philadelphia, Simmonds 31 (Weal, Gostisbehere), 12:05. 6, Carolina, Aho 24 (Faulk, Teravainen), 14:50 (pp). Penalties_Weal, PHI, (high sticking), 1:30; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 13:03.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Carolina 2 (Bickell G, Tolchinsky NG, Mcginn G), Philadelphia 1 (Weal NG, Giroux G, Voracek NG).
Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-8-16-1_35. Philadelphia 11-17-11-5_44.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1.
Goalies_Carolina, Lack 8-7-3 (44 shots-41 saves). Philadelphia, Stolarz 2-1-1 (35-32).
A_19,559 (19,537). T_2:29.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.