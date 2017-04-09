Hurricanes-Flyers Sums

Sports Listen

Carolina 1 0 2 0—4
Philadelphia 0 1 2 0—3
Carolina won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Carolina, Mcginn 6 (Ryan), 5:42. Penalties_Weal, PHI, (hooking), 18:32.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Weise 7 (Couturier, Macdonald), 8:46. Penalties_Tennyson, CAR, (high sticking), 16:50.

Third Period_3, Carolina, Mcginn 7 (Hanifin, Staal), 8:39. 4, Philadelphia, Weise 8 (Provorov, Couturier), 10:58. 5, Philadelphia, Simmonds 31 (Weal, Gostisbehere), 12:05. 6, Carolina, Aho 24 (Faulk, Teravainen), 14:50 (pp). Penalties_Weal, PHI, (high sticking), 1:30; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 13:03.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Carolina 2 (Bickell G, Tolchinsky NG, Mcginn G), Philadelphia 1 (Weal NG, Giroux G, Voracek NG).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-8-16-1_35. Philadelphia 11-17-11-5_44.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1.

Goalies_Carolina, Lack 8-7-3 (44 shots-41 saves). Philadelphia, Stolarz 2-1-1 (35-32).

A_19,559 (19,537). T_2:29.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.

