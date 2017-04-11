Sports Listen

IAAF clears 2 Russian world champions, 5 others to compete

By master
April 11, 2017
MONACO (AP) — The IAAF has approved seven Russian athletes, including two world champions, to compete internationally while their country is banned for doping.

The IAAF says it has approved 10 Russians this year to compete as neutrals who were banned from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

They include 110-meter hurdler Sergei Shubenkov and high jumper Maria Kuchina.

They won 2015 worlds gold medals in Beijing and could defend their titles in London in August.

To be approved, athletes must show they have been adequately tested for drugs over a lengthy period by non-Russian agencies.

The IAAF says the athletes are still “subject to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organizers” such as the Diamond League series. The 14-meet May-to-September circuit opens on May 5 at Doha, Qatar.

The Associated Press

