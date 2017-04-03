Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IAAF says it has…

IAAF says it has been hacked by Russian group Fancy Bears

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 4:18 am < a min read
Share

MONACO (AP) — The governing body of track and field says it has been hacked by Fancy Bears, the Russian hacking group that previously attacked the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The IAAF says it believes the hack “has compromised athletes’ Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) applications stored on IAAF servers.”

The Fancy Bears group began posting medical records of Olympians online last year, with U.S. and British athletes making up a large proportion of those targeted. Only selected records were released.

Context Information Security, a British security company, says it was contacted in January to protect the IAAF’s systems.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

The company says that investigation “led to the discovery of a sophisticated intrusion.”

Topics:
All News Sports News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IAAF says it has…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.