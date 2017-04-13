Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Indiana's Miller brings Dayton…

Indiana’s Miller brings Dayton flavor to new coaching staff

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 3:47 pm < a min read
Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Archie Miller’s new coaching staff at Indiana will have a distinctively Dayton flavor.

Miller has hired Bill Comar, the Flyers’ former director of basketball operations, as assistant athletic director for basketball administration. Ben Sander, a former graduate assistant at Dayton, has been hired for a yet-to-be-announced administrative job.

Last week, Miller hired Tom Ostrom, James “Bruiser” Flint and Ed Schilling as assistant coaches.

Ostrom also worked for Miller at Dayton. Flint was previously the head coach at Drexel and UMass. Schilling has been a head coach at Wright State, an assistant at UCLA and most recently was head coach of Indianapolis prep power Park Tudor.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Miller also will retain former Indiana player Derek Elston as director of basketball operations.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Indiana's Miller brings Dayton…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.