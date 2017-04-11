Indians 2, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Saladino 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|Asche dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.435
|Soto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|May cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Davidson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|1-L.Garcia pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|35
|1
|6
|1
|0
|12
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Lindor ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.308
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Ramirez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Naquin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.056
|Almonte rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|7
|12
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|1—2
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for May in the 8th.
1-ran for Davidson in the 8th.
E_Anderson (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Saladino (2), Frazier (1), Davidson (1), Brantley (1), Ramirez (2), Almonte (1). HR_Frazier (1), off Carrasco; Lindor (4), off Shields. RBIs_Frazier (1), Lindor (8), Brantley (4). CS_A.Garcia (2). S_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Anderson 2, Cabrera, A.Garcia); Cleveland 3 (Gomes 3). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Cleveland 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Asche, Diaz. GIDP_Encarnacion 2.
DP_Chicago 2 (Frazier, Saladino, Abreu), (Frazier, Saladino, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|92
|1.69
|Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
|Putnam
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|19
|5.40
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Kahnle L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|3.38
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|95
|2.13
|Miller
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.45
|Logan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9.00
|Shaw W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.25
Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 2-0, Putnam 3-0. WP_Putnam.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:37. A_35,002 (38,000).