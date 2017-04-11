Indians 2, White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Saladino 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Cabrera lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Frazier 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .143 Asche dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .077 A.Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .435 Soto c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267 May cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Davidson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .444 1-L.Garcia pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 35 1 6 1 0 12

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .233 Lindor ss 2 2 1 1 2 0 .308 Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 2 1 .250 Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Ramirez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Naquin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .056 Almonte rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .273 Totals 31 2 5 2 7 12

Chicago 000 010 000 0—1 6 1 Cleveland 100 000 000 1—2 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for May in the 8th.

1-ran for Davidson in the 8th.

E_Anderson (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Saladino (2), Frazier (1), Davidson (1), Brantley (1), Ramirez (2), Almonte (1). HR_Frazier (1), off Carrasco; Lindor (4), off Shields. RBIs_Frazier (1), Lindor (8), Brantley (4). CS_A.Garcia (2). S_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Anderson 2, Cabrera, A.Garcia); Cleveland 3 (Gomes 3). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Cleveland 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Asche, Diaz. GIDP_Encarnacion 2.

DP_Chicago 2 (Frazier, Saladino, Abreu), (Frazier, Saladino, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shields 5 1-3 2 1 1 2 6 92 1.69 Jennings 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 0.00 Putnam 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 0.00 Jones 1 0 0 0 3 0 19 5.40 Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Kahnle L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 19 3.38 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 7 4 1 1 0 7 95 2.13 Miller 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 0.00 Allen 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.45 Logan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 9.00 Shaw W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.25

Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 2-0, Putnam 3-0. WP_Putnam.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:37. A_35,002 (38,000).