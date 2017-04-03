Sports Listen

Indians 8, Rangers 5

and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 10:43 pm < a min read
Cleveland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Sntna dh 4 1 2 1 C.Gomez cf 4 1 1 1
Lindor ss 3 0 0 1 Choo dh 4 0 1 0
Brntley lf 5 0 1 1 Mazara rf 4 1 2 0
Encrnco 1b 5 2 2 1 Napoli 1b 3 1 0 0
Jose.Rm 2b 3 1 1 2 Odor 2b 4 2 2 4
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0
Naquin cf 4 1 1 0 Gallo 3b 3 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0
M.Mrtin 3b 0 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 0 0 0
A.Almnt rf 2 2 1 1
Totals 34 8 9 7 Totals 34 5 8 5
Cleveland 001 200 113—8
Texas 014 000 000—5

DP_Texas 3. LOB_Cleveland 5, Texas 5. 2B_C.Santana, Y.Diaz, Mazara, Andrus. 3B_Andrus. HR_Encarnacion, Jose.Ramirez, C.Gomez, Odor. SB_A.Almonte, Gallo. CS_C.Gomez. SF_Lindor.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber 6 6 5 5 3 6
Otero 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Logan 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Miller W,- 1 0 0 0 0 2
Allen S,0-0 1 1 0 0 0 3
Texas
Darvish 6 1-3 4 4 4 5 4
Bush BS,0 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Dyson L,- 2-3 4 3 3 0 0
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Darvish 2.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:21. A_48,350 (48,114).

