Indians 8, Rangers 5

|Cleveland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|C.Gomez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Napoli 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gallo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Mrtin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Almnt rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|7
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Cleveland
|001
|200
|113—8
|Texas
|014
|000
|000—5
DP_Texas 3. LOB_Cleveland 5, Texas 5. 2B_C.Santana, Y.Diaz, Mazara, Andrus. 3B_Andrus. HR_Encarnacion, Jose.Ramirez, C.Gomez, Odor. SB_A.Almonte, Gallo. CS_C.Gomez. SF_Lindor.
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Kluber
|6
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Otero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Logan
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miller W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen S,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Texas
|Darvish
|6
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Bush BS,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dyson L,0-1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Claudio
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Darvish 2.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:21. A_48,350 (48,114).
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.