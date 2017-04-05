Indians 9, Rangers 6

|Cleveland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|DShelds dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Rbinson ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Choo rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Brntley ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rua pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara lf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Jose.Rm 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jcksn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mrtin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Almnt rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|211
|005—9
|Texas
|200
|030
|100—6
E_Hamels (1), Lindor (1). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 4. HR_Lindor 2 (2), Mazara (1), Andrus (1). SB_Lindor (1). CS_Odor (1). SF_R.Perez (1). S_DeShields (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Salazar
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|9
|Otero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armstrong W,1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Hamels
|6
|5
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Barnette H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bush H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dyson L,0-2 BS,1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Jeffress
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Hamels (Guyer). WP_Hamels, Barnette.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:25. A_24,649 (48,114).
