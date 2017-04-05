Sports Listen

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Indians 9, Rangers 6

Indians 9, Rangers 6

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 11:43 pm < a min read
Cleveland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Sntna dh 4 2 1 1 DShelds dh 2 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 3 3 5 Rbinson ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Guyer lf 2 0 0 0 Choo rf 2 2 0 0
Brntley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Rua pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 Mazara lf-rf 4 1 3 3
Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 1 2 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 2 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
A.Jcksn cf 2 0 0 0 C.Gomez cf 2 0 0 0
Naquin ph-cf 2 1 1 0 Lucroy c 4 1 1 0
R.Perez c 2 0 1 1 Gallo 3b 3 1 0 0
M.Mrtin pr 0 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1
Gomes c 1 0 0 0
A.Almnt rf 3 1 0 0
Totals 34 9 9 9 Totals 31 6 7 4
Cleveland 000 211 005—9
Texas 200 030 100—6

E_Hamels (1), Lindor (1). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 4. HR_Lindor 2 (2), Mazara (1), Andrus (1). SB_Lindor (1). CS_Odor (1). SF_R.Perez (1). S_DeShields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Salazar 5 2-3 5 5 4 4 9
Otero 1 2 1 1 1 1
McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Shaw S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Hamels 6 5 4 3 1 4
Barnette H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bush H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Dyson L,0-2 BS,1 1-3 3 5 5 2 0
Jeffress 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Hamels (Guyer). WP_Hamels, Barnette.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:25. A_24,649 (48,114).

