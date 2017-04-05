Indians 9, Rangers 6

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.417
|Lindor ss
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|1
|.300
|Guyer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Brantley ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Diaz 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jackson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Naquin ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|1-Martinez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Almonte rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Totals
|34
|9
|9
|9
|4
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Robinson ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Choo rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|2-Rua pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mazara lf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.583
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Gomez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.100
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Gallo 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|4
|5
|12
|Cleveland
|000
|211
|005—9
|9
|1
|Texas
|200
|030
|100—6
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. b-grounded out for DeShields in the 7th. c-struck out for Guyer in the 8th.
1-ran for Perez in the 7th. 2-ran for Choo in the 7th.
E_Lindor (1), Hamels (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 4. HR_Lindor (1), off Hamels; Lindor (2), off Dyson; Mazara (1), off Salazar; Andrus (1), off Otero. RBIs_Santana (4), Lindor 5 (6), Ramirez 2 (4), Perez (1), Mazara 3 (3), Andrus (1). SB_Lindor (1). CS_Odor (1). SF_Perez. S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Ramirez, Diaz); Texas 2 (Mazara, Napoli). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 11; Texas 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Jackson, Almonte, Choo. GIDP_Lucroy.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Ramirez, Encarnacion).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Salazar
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|9
|102
|6.35
|Otero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|5.40
|McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Armstrong W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Shaw S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|6
|5
|4
|3
|1
|4
|91
|4.50
|Barnette H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Bush H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.38
|Dyson L, 0-2
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|22
|72.00
|Jeffress
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Otero 1-0, McAllister 2-0. HBP_Hamels (Guyer). WP_Hamels, Barnette.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:25. A_24,649 (48,114).
