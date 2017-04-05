Indians 9, Rangers 6

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana dh 4 2 1 1 1 1 .417 Lindor ss 4 3 3 5 1 1 .300 Guyer lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 c-Brantley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Ramirez 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .200 Diaz 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .250 Jackson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Naquin ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Perez c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500 1-Martinez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gomes c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Almonte rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .167 Totals 34 9 9 9 4 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Robinson ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Choo rf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .200 2-Rua pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mazara lf-rf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .583 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .100 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Gomez cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .100 Lucroy c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125 Gallo 3b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .200 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .400 Totals 31 6 7 4 5 12

Cleveland 000 211 005—9 9 1 Texas 200 030 100—6 7 1

a-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. b-grounded out for DeShields in the 7th. c-struck out for Guyer in the 8th.

1-ran for Perez in the 7th. 2-ran for Choo in the 7th.

E_Lindor (1), Hamels (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 4. HR_Lindor (1), off Hamels; Lindor (2), off Dyson; Mazara (1), off Salazar; Andrus (1), off Otero. RBIs_Santana (4), Lindor 5 (6), Ramirez 2 (4), Perez (1), Mazara 3 (3), Andrus (1). SB_Lindor (1). CS_Odor (1). SF_Perez. S_DeShields.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Ramirez, Diaz); Texas 2 (Mazara, Napoli). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 11; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Jackson, Almonte, Choo. GIDP_Lucroy.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Ramirez, Encarnacion).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Salazar 5 2-3 5 5 4 4 9 102 6.35 Otero 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 5.40 McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Armstrong W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Shaw S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 6 5 4 3 1 4 91 4.50 Barnette H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00 Bush H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 3.38 Dyson L, 0-2 1-3 3 5 5 2 0 22 72.00 Jeffress 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Otero 1-0, McAllister 2-0. HBP_Hamels (Guyer). WP_Hamels, Barnette.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:25. A_24,649 (48,114).