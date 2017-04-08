Sports Listen

IndyCar-Long Beach Lineup

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 9:31 pm < a min read
Saturday’s qualifying; race Sunday
Long Beach, Calif.

(With qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed in parentheses)

1. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 01:06.2254 (106.980)

2. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:06.4123 (106.679)

3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:06.4401 (106.634)

4. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:06.5291 (106.492)

5. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:06.5595 (106.443)

6. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:06.7562 (106.129)

7. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 01:06.5404 (106.474)

8. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:06.6074 (106.367)

9. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:06.6145 (106.355)

10. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:06.6222 (106.343)

11. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 01:06.6262 (106.337)

12. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 01:06.7853 (106.083)

13. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:07.5832 (104.831)

14. (14) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 01:07.3783 (105.150)

15. (21) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 01:07.6931 (104.661)

16. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 01:07.3893 (105.132)

17. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:07.7977 (104.499)

18. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:07.4699 (105.007)

19. (20) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 01:07.8442 (104.427)

20. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 01:07.5333 (104.908)

21. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:08.0439 (104.121)

