It’s all SEC for women’s title after Mississippi St stunner

DALLAS (AP) — Now that UConn is shockingly out of the way, it’s time for an SEC party with a pair of teams that have never played in the NCAA women’s championship game.

Mississippi State’s stunning 66-64 upset that snapped the Huskies’ record 111-game winning streak Friday night means a third meeting this season with South Carolina for the title on Sunday.

Some new blood is filling in for the blue bloods at the Final Four, with the Bulldogs pulling their stunner in their first trip to the semifinals and the Gamecocks taking over in the second half of their second visit and beating frequent semifinalist Stanford 62-53.

Instead of Geno Auriemma going for a fifth straight title and 12th overall with UConn, it’ll be a pair of first-time coaches in South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Mississippi State’s Vic Shaefer.

Advertisement

But they’re not complete novices. Staley made three straight Final Fours as a player with Virginia in the early 1990s without winning a title before leading South Carolina to its first bid two years ago. Schaefer was on the staff when Texas A&M won the championship six years ago.

The Gamecocks (32-4) won both previous meetings, 64-61 at home during the regular season and 59-49 in the SEC Tournament championship in early March in Greenville, South Carolina.

It’s the third all-SEC title game, following Tennessee-Georgia in 1996 and Tennessee-Auburn in 1989. The Vols won both. Tennessee was also the last SEC team to win a NCAA title in 2008.

As for a bevy of players who will be on the biggest stage for the first time, a budding star has a head start.

Diminutive Bulldogs guard Morgan William is coming off the buzzer-beating shot that stunned the four-time champs after scoring a career-high 41 points in the regional finals to spoil Baylor’s chance to play in the Final Four just 100 miles from campus.

Victoria Vivians’ 3-point shooting helped Mississippi State build a 16-point lead in the first half against UConn, while Breanna Richardson and Teaira McCowan provided the inside muscle that helped hold down one of the best offensive teams in the country.

Mississippi State’s next game plan is likely to start with 6-foot-5 forward A’ja Wilson, who had 13 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks against the Cardinal. But a pair of junior transfers will also be the focus — Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis.

Gray had a big second half and led the Gamecocks in scoring against Stanford, and Davis will be looking to bounce back from a 2-of-15 shooting night in the Final Four debut for both guards.