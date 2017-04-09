Sports Listen

Jack Harvey will drive a 5th Andretti entry in the Indy 500

April 9, 2017
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Andretti Autosport has chosen British driver Jack Harvey for its fifth entry into next month’s Indianapolis 500.

It will be the first IndyCar Series race for Harvey, who has raced in 30 Indy Lights events and won the British F3 championship in 2003.

Michael Andretti called Harvey “a rising talent in open-wheel racing,” and noted the organization has watched him progress in the Mazda Road to Indy ladder and the British F3 series.

Harvey won at Indy in the lights races for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the Freedom 100 in 2015.

The 23-year-old said the Indy 500 is “easily the biggest race I have entered in my career. We have been working incredibly hard over the last 18 months to make this happen and it’s hard to put into words what this means to me.”

Longtime Andretti partner AutoNation will sponsor Harvey.

