Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Japanese baseball star Otani…

Japanese baseball star Otani to be out 6 weeks with injury

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 3:11 am < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese baseball player Shohei Otani will be sidelined for about six weeks because of a left-thigh muscle strain, his team said on Sunday.

Otani, who is expected to move to Major League Baseball in 2018, hurt his left leg trying to beat out an infield single in the Nippon Ham Fighters’ loss to the Orix BlueWave on Saturday.

The injury will add further debate to Otani’s insistence on batting as well as pitching.

The 22-year-old right-hander didn’t play for Japan in last month’s World Baseball Classic due to an ankle injury he suffered in last year’s Japan Series and aggravated while running the bases in the Premier12 tournament in November.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Otani has not pitched this season. Through eight games as the team’s designated hitter, Otani has batted .470 with two homers.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Japanese baseball star Otani…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.