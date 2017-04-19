Jazz-Clippers, Box

Ingles 3-5 1-2 9, Hayward 5-15 7-7 20, Favors 5-7 3-5 13, Diaw 2-4 2-2 7, Hill 5-12 0-0 12, J.Johnson 6-15 1-2 13, Withey 1-1 0-0 2, Mack 2-4 0-0 5, Hood 3-7 3-4 10. Totals 32-70 17-22 91.
Griffin 11-21 1-1 24, Mbah a Moute 2-5 0-0 4, Jordan 9-11 0-3 18, Paul 9-15 0-0 21, Redick 2-7 0-0 4, Pierce 3-4 0-0 6, Speights 3-4 0-0 7, Felton 2-5 0-0 5, Crawford 3-12 4-4 10. Totals 44-84 5-8 99.
|Utah
|18
|24
|28
|21—91
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|22
|28
|20—99
3-Point Goals_Utah 10-25 (Hayward 3-6, Ingles 2-3, Hill 2-6, Mack 1-1, Diaw 1-2, Hood 1-3, J.Johnson 0-4), L.A. Clippers 6-20 (Paul 3-4, Speights 1-2, Griffin 1-2, Felton 1-3, Redick 0-2, Mbah a Moute 0-2, Crawford 0-5). Fouled Out_Jordan. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Hill, Favors 7), L.A. Clippers 39 (Jordan 15). Assists_Utah 15 (Hill 4), L.A. Clippers 26 (Paul 10). Total Fouls_Utah 16, L.A. Clippers 23. Technicals_Griffin. A_19,060 (19,060).
