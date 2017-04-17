Sports Listen

Jets re-sign Stanford; Marcus Williams signs RFA tender

April 17, 2017
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have re-signed backup linebacker Julian Stanford, three days after releasing him.

The team also announced Monday that cornerback Marcus Williams has signed his restricted free agent tender, worth $2.75 million.

Stanford played in nine games for the Jets last season, including three starts in place of the injured Darron Lee. The former Wagner College star, who has also spent time with Jacksonville, Detroit and Tampa Bay, had 28 tackles before finishing the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Williams has a team-high eight interceptions over the past two seasons. He has started 14 games in three years with the Jets and is a possible replacement for Darrelle Revis in the starting secondary.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Williams was signed by Houston out of North Dakota State in 2014 before being cut during the preseason and signed to the Jets’ practice squad.

