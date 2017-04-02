Sports Listen

Jimenez beats Sauers in playoff for back-to-back MGRC titles

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 7:36 pm < a min read
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez made a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Gene Sauers and win his second consecutive Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic on Sunday.

Jimenez looked as if he was going to win relatively easily on Sunday, with a two-shot lead going into No. 18 at Fallen Oak.

But the 53-year-old Spaniard had a stunning double bogey on 18 to finish at 2-under 70 for the round. Sauers made par to force the playoff, but his second shot on the playoff hole found the bunker, and he couldn’t recover.

Sauers started the final round with a one-shot lead after a superb 63 on Saturday, but shot a 71 on Sunday to fall just short of his first victory of the season.

Steve Stricker, who shot a 65 for the lowest round on Sunday, and Bernhard Langer were tied for third, one shot behind the leaders.

