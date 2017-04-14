Sports Listen

Jury begin 6th day of deliberations in Aaron Hernandez trial

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 9:59 am < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of killing two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub. His lawyers say it was Hernandez’s friend who shot the men in a drug deal.

The jury has deliberated about 32 hours over five days. Deliberations resumed Friday morning.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

The jury in the Lloyd case deliberated for 36 hours over seven days before convicting Hernandez of first-degree murder in April 2015.

