Jury deliberating for 3rd day in ex-NFL star’s murder trial

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 9:57 am < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has started its third day of deliberations.

Jurors began deliberating at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Since Friday, the jury has spent about 12 hours deliberating first-degree murder charges against Hernandez.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal. That friend was the government’s star witness in the case and alleges Hernandez shot him in the face to try to silence him.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

