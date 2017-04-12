Sports Listen

Jury deliberating for 4th day in ex-NFL star’s murder trial

April 12, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez is deliberating for a fourth day.

Jurors have spent about 21 hours deliberating since Friday. A court officer was seen Wednesday taking an evidence poster to the panel.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in 2012 after one of them spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal. That friend was the government’s star witness and alleges Hernandez later shot him in the face to try to silence him. Hernandez faces a witness intimidation charge in that shooting.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

