Kapanen scores double OT winner as Leafs beat Capitals 4-3

By STEPHEN WHYNO
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 11:46 pm 2 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game 11:53 into the second overtime, Frederik Andersen made 47 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Kapanen also scored in regulation for Toronto along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly, and Andersen made several big stops and keep the Maple Leafs alive.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom scored for the top-seeded Capitals, who are now feeling the heat going into Game 3 Monday in Toronto. Braden Holtby made 48 saves before being beaten on the overtime winner.

Not unraveling in a tough atmosphere, the young Maple Leafs showed they belonged on the same ice with the Capitals after losing Game 1 in OT.

Brian Boyle made a slick backhanded pass to Kapanen, who put the puck into a wide-open net to give Toronto its first playoff victory since 2013.

Well before the game dragged into overtime, the Maple Leafs lost rugged defenseman Roman Polak to a gruesome injury in the second period when his right leg bent the wrong way on landing after a hit from Brooks Orpik.

Polak put no weight on his right leg as he was helped off, and his absence further depleted a blue line that was already without top-pairing defenseman Nikita Zaitsev.

The injury forced Rielly, Jake Gardiner and Matt Hunwick to play heavy minutes late into the night. Even the healthy Capitals saw the wear and tear take its toll, and the teams combined for 24 shots in the first overtime.

In a wacky game with back-and-forth action, 12 minor penalties and Polak’s injury, it was only fitting the best scoring chance in the first overtime didn’t even feature a shot. After Holtby was penalized for slashing Nazem Kadri in the back of the leg, Ovechkin came out of the penalty box from serving the minor and got a breakaway.

Toronto rookie Mitch Marner raced down the ice on the backcheck to break it up before Ovechkin could even get the puck on net.

NOTES: Zaitsev skated on his own Saturday morning, but coach Mike Babcock didn’t provide a timeline on when the defenseman might be ready to return. … With the primary assist on Carlson’s goal, Justin Williams has points in six consecutive playoff games. … Marner has points in all five career games against Washington.

More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

