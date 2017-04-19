Sports Listen

Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Lynn S. Whiting dies at 77

By BETH HARRIS
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 4:43 pm < a min read
Lynn S. Whiting, who trained Lil E. Tee to an upset victory in the 1992 Kentucky Derby, has died. He was 77.

He died Wednesday at his home in Louisville, Kentucky, after a struggle with cancer and a stroke he had during the winter in Arkansas, according to Oaklawn Park spokeswoman Jennifer Hoyt.

Churchill Downs said Whiting had visited the track on Monday for the first time since his stroke. He had one win in 10 starts this year.

Whiting had career earnings of $23,960,058 and 1,279 victories from 6,113 starters, according to Equibase.

His biggest win was the Derby with 17-1 long shot Lil E. Tee. The colt won by a length and paid $35.60.

Whiting saddled 300 winners at the Louisville track.

He spent the winter months at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas, where he won the Rebel Stakes with Clever Allemont in 1985 and Phantom on Tour in 1997.

