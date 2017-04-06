Sports Listen

Kentucky's Briscoe is 4th Wildcat to enter NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, the fourth Wildcats’ player to announce their intentions this week.

Briscoe said Thursday in a statement through the school that he’s “ready for the next step and can’t wait to begin the next journey.”

Last year, Briscoe entered the draft but wasn’t invited to the NBA combine or projected as a selection. He returned to Lexington for his sophomore season and improved his scoring from 9.6 points per game to 12.1.

He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, second behind teammate De’Aaron Fox (4.6). Briscoe credited the Wildcats’ coaches for improvements in his game.

Kentucky guards Fox and Malik Monk plan to hire agents, but forward Bam Adebayo won’t as he considers his options.

