Key hole at the Masters

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the fourth round of the Masters:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 465.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.151.

RANK: 5.

KEY FACT: Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose both had a chance to win the green jacket on the 72nd hole, but Rose missed a 7-foot birdie attempt and Garcia rolled a 5-footer past the cup. They played the hole again in sudden death, but Rose’s errant drive off the tee, which wound up behind a giant magnolia tree right of the fairway, effectively sealed the playoff. Rose missed a par-saving putt, and it didn’t matter anyway when Garcia made birdie to capture his first major championship.

