Kings-Canucks Sums

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 12:43 am < a min read
Los Angeles 0 2 0—2
Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Clifford, LA, (high sticking), 3:48; Brown, LA, (holding), 19:46.

Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Iginla 14 (Martinez, Ladue), 12:48 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Toffoli 15 (N.Shore, Muzzin), 16:38. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (closing hand on the puck), 11:25.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-8-11_26. Vancouver 9-14-12_35.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 1; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 6-4-1 (35 shots-35 saves). Vancouver, Miller 18-26-6 (26-24).

A_18,865 (18,890). T_2:21.

Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Shane Heyer.

