Kings-Clippers, Box

Kings-Clippers, Box

and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 12:49 am < a min read
SACRAMENTO (95)

Labissiere 3-7 1-2 7, Cauley-Stein 9-18 1-1 19, Galloway 4-11 4-4 14, Hield 7-15 0-1 16, Afflalo 8-11 2-2 18, Papagiannis 3-6 0-0 6, McLemore 6-13 2-4 15. Totals 40-81 10-14 95.

L.A. CLIPPERS (115)

Mbah a Moute 6-8 0-3 14, Griffin 6-14 3-3 15, Jordan 8-10 2-4 18, Paul 6-12 2-2 17, Redick 6-13 3-3 18, W.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Pierce 0-2 0-0 0, Speights 3-8 0-0 7, Bass 1-2 5-6 7, Felton 2-5 0-0 4, Crawford 4-7 4-4 13. Totals 43-83 19-25 115.

Sacramento 23 24 26 22— 95
L.A. Clippers 30 23 34 28—115

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 5-11 (Galloway 2-2, Hield 2-4, McLemore 1-3, Labissiere 0-1, Papagiannis 0-1), L.A. Clippers 10-28 (Paul 3-5, Redick 3-7, Mbah a Moute 2-3, Crawford 1-2, Speights 1-5, W.Johnson 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Griffin 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Cauley-Stein 14), L.A. Clippers 43 (Jordan 17). Assists_Sacramento 27 (Cauley-Stein, Galloway, Afflalo 6), L.A. Clippers 29 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 18, L.A. Clippers 15. A_19,060 (19,060).

