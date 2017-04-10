Sports Listen

Kings fire Cup-winning coach Darryl Sutter, GM Dean Lombardi

By GREG BEACHAM
By GREG BEACHAM
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have fired coach Darryl Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi, who led the franchise to its only two Stanley Cup championships.

The Kings on Monday also promoted former defenseman Rob Blake to vice president and general manager, while longtime executive Luc Robitaille will be their new team president in charge of all hockey and business operations.

Los Angeles won the first two titles in team history in 2012 and 2014, but hasn’t won a playoff round since that second title.

The Kings (39-35-8) missed the playoffs this spring for the second time in three years with their worst record since 2009. They finished 10th in the 14-team Western Conference, fading down the stretch with a team that looked slow and limited.

