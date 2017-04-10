Sports Listen

Lakers down Timberwolves at buzzer despite Towns’ big game

By DAN GREENSPAN
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 12:01 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — D’Angelo Russell made a 3-pointer as time expired and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a huge game by Karl-Anthony Towns and defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-109 on Sunday night.

Tyler Ennis added a career-high 20 off the bench for Los Angeles, which has won a season-high four consecutive games.

Towns had 40 points on 17-of-22 shooting from the floor and grabbed 21 rebounds, one shy from tying his career high. Andrew Wiggins scored 41 points for Minnesota, which lost its fourth straight and has dropped 10 of its last 13.

Ignoring the potential draft-lottery implications, the Lakers were content to allow Towns and Wiggins run wild while containing the rest of the Timberwolves. Only four Minnesota players had scored before Omri Casspi made a layup with 6:43 remaining.

Los Angeles now has the third-worst record in the NBA, moving one game ahead of Phoenix in the win column.

