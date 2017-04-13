Sports Listen

Lakers-Warriors, Box

L.A. LAKERS (94)

Nance 6-14 0-0 13, Ingram 5-16 1-2 11, Randle 6-10 1-1 13, Ennis 5-12 2-2 14, Clarkson 8-16 0-3 17, World Peace 1-6 1-2 3, Brewer 4-8 0-0 8, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Black 2-2 2-2 6, Nwaba 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 41-93 8-14 94.

GOLDEN STATE (109)

Durant 11-16 2-4 29, McAdoo 3-6 2-2 8, Pachulia 2-3 2-2 6, Curry 6-17 3-4 20, Thompson 4-12 3-4 12, West 1-3 0-0 2, McGee 5-7 1-2 11, Jones 2-3 0-2 4, Livingston 0-3 0-0 0, McCaw 5-12 2-2 13, Clark 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 41-90 15-22 109.

L.A. Lakers 28 22 20 24— 94
Golden State 43 21 29 16—109

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 4-17 (Ennis 2-6, Nance 1-3, Clarkson 1-6, World Peace 0-2), Golden State 12-36 (Durant 5-7, Curry 5-14, McCaw 1-5, Thompson 1-5, Pachulia 0-1, Clark 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 40 (Nance 11), Golden State 54 (Durant 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 23 (Ennis, Ingram 5), Golden State 26 (Curry 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 22, Golden State 17. Technicals_Golden State defensive three second, Golden State team, Pachulia.

