Latest Virginia sports

HOCKEY-WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Americans rout Russia

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) —The U.S. women’s hockey team is 2-0 in the World Championships following a 7-0 dismantling of Russia.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne each scored twice for the three-time defending champs, who haven’t allowed a goal through two games. Amanda Kessel notched her first goal since sitting out more than 1 1/2 years following the 2014 Winter Games because of a concussion.

MLS-UNION-DC UNITED

DC United nets first win of season behind 2 early goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jose Guillermo Ortiz and Luciano Acosta each put through first half goals and DC United hung on to beat Philadelphia 2-1 on Saturday night.

The victory is DC United’s first of the season snaps a three match winless streak for DC United against Philadelphia. It is their first victory over the Union since July 2015.

Ortiz found the net first, taking advantage of a Philadelphia turnover in its own zone to give DC United (1-2-1) a 1-0 in the 18th minute. After making a save, Union goalkeeper Andre Blake’s pass to Fabinho was mishandled, ricocheting off his head to Lloyd Sam who promptly found Ortiz for the goal.

Acosta added the second goal nine minutes later via penalty kick after the Union were called for a handball in the box.

Philadelphia (0-2-2) got on the board in the 71st minute, when C.J. Sapong scored on a rebound after Alejandro Bedoya’s shot was saved by Bill Hamid.

RED SOX MOVES

Red Sox recall Selsky from minors to finalize 25-man roster

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have recalled infielder Steve Selksy from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned infielder Marco Hernandez.

The moves, announced Saturday by Red Sox manager John Farrell, finalize the team’s 25-man roster for opening day.

Selsky was optioned to Pawtucket earlier in the week, but Farrell ultimately decided he was worth bringing back.

Speaking at the Naval Academy before the Red Sox faced Washington in an exhibition game, Farrell said Selsky provides Boston with a right-handed bat that “gives us some balance to the bench.”

Farrell says Selsky’s ability to play first base was “another main component” in the decision.

He says the roster will remain in a state of flux for a couple weeks, but adds, “I’m excited about the group we’ll open up Monday with.”

Boston obtained the 27-year-old Selsky off waivers during the offseason.

NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE-TRUCKS

Elliott holds off Sauter for 2nd NASCAR trucks victory

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chase Elliott grabbed the lead when Christopher Bell wiggled with 17 laps to go and held off teammate Johnny Sauter to win the NASCAR truck race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday.

Elliott, who lost out to Sauter on the 0.526-mile oval last October, held off one challenge from the defending series champion and pulled away for his second victory in 12 career starts in the series. Sauter finished second, followed by Bell, rookie Noah Gragson and Ty Dillon.

Elliott, who is ineligible to collect points in the truck series as a full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitor, led at the end of the 70-lap first stage, and Sauter led at the end of the second, earning him valuable regular-season points and a valuable playoff point.