Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-BLUE JACKETS

Holtby helps Capitals hold off Blue Jackets, 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Braden Holtby stopped 35 shots, Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals held on for a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen also scored for the Capitals, who improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Washington, with a league-best 112 points, leads Pittsburgh by five points in the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets are another point back in third.

Holtby’s 41st win of the season also tied him with his Blue Jackets counterpart Sergei Bobrovsky for best in the league.

Bobrovsky finished with 27 saves, and Jack Johnson and Kyle Quincey scored in the third period for Columbus, which has lost three straight games for the first time this season.

WIZARDS-WARRIORS

Curry shines against Wizards, Warriors win 11th straight

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry hit nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points, also dished out eight assists, and the Golden State Warriors moved closer to locking up the Western Conference’s top playoff seed by beating the Washington Wizards 139-115 on Sunday night.

Draymond Green had his 19th career triple-double and fifth this season with 11 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Curry scored 10 points over the final 1:52 of the first half and shot 15 for 22, including 9 of 14 on 3s, in the Warriors’ 11th straight victory. It was his 26th career 40-point game and fourth this season.

John Wall had 15 points and 11 assists for the Wizards, who couldn’t make it two wins over the mighty Warriors in just more than a month’s time. He set the single-season franchise assists record with No. 802 in the third quarter, topping Rod Strickland in 1997-98.

WIZARDS-WALL FINED

Wizards John Wall hit with $15,000 fine for criticizing refs

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Washington Wizards guard John Wall was fined $15,000 on Sunday by the NBA for what the league called “public criticism of the officiating.”

Wall ripped the referees to the media after a 95-88 loss at Utah on Friday night, frustrated with the free throw discrepancy. The Jazz shot 31 times from the line to 15 for the Wizards. He said, “The way they’ve been officiating today doesn’t make no sense.”

The All-Star guard also was hit with his 15th technical foul this season in the third quarter. Wall made contact with his right hand just below Rudy Gobert’s belt while fighting around a screen. Coach Scott Brooks hadn’t heard from the NBA whether the technical would be rescinded.

NATIONALS MOVES

Nats option RHP Joe Ross to Triple A, set 25-man roster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Right-handed starter Joe Ross was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and right-hander Jeremy Guthrie was reassigned to minor league camp as the Washington Nationals finalized their opening-day roster.

Sunday’s moves mean infielder Wilmer Difo and outfielder Michael A. Taylor made the roster.

The Nationals do not need a fifth starter right away, so by sending Ross to the minors they have a spot for an extra position player.

The initial 25-man roster includes seven relievers — three are lefties — two catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders.

Five of the players were not on the NL East champions last season: center fielder Adam Eaton, catcher Matt Wieters, first-baseman-outfielder Adam Lind, right-hander Joe Blanton and left-hander Enny Romero.

The Nationals open Monday at home against Miami.

NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE

Keselowski pulls away and wins at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brad Keselowski passed Kyle Busch with 43 laps to go and pulled away to win for the first time in his career at Martinsville Speedway.

The victory was the 23rd for Keselowski, the 2012 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, and his second in the first six races of this season. It made him just the eighth active driver with a victory in the top series on NASCAR’s oldest and shortest oval.

Keselowski and Busch swapped the lead several times during a green flag run that began with 64 laps to go.

Keselowski had the lead coming out of a caution, but Busch quickly slipped underneath him to go back in front. Keselowski stalked him for several laps, the nose of his Ford inches from the rear bumper of Busch’s Toyota.

When he finally got around Busch again, he gradually pulled away, opening a lead of nearly two seconds that helped him when he also had to navigate around lapped traffic.