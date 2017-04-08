Latest Virginia sports

VIRGINIA-NCAA VIOLATIONS

Virginia self-reports football violations to NCAA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has been penalized after it self-reported Level II violations of NCAA bylaws by its football program.

The school says football coaches posed for photographs with prospects during an “evaluation period” when the only approved contact with prospects was a simple greeting. The NCAA views posing for photographs as going beyond a greeting and is impermissible because it gives the school an unfair recruiting advantage.

Virginia worked with the NCAA and will pay a $5,000 fine. The school also self-imposed restrictions limiting its off-campus contact with the prospects who were photographed, reduced its spring 2017 evaluations from 168 to 150, and will further educate its staff on NCAA rules.

The school says 32 improper contacts took place during in April and May in 2016.

CHARLOTTE-ALL-STAR GAME

NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game after a recent change to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

Silver says Friday the league’s Board of Governors discussed it during their meetings this week and made what was “not an easy decision.” He says it’s “not a done deal” that Charlotte will get the game, because the league would need assurances of anti-discriminatory policies for venues that would host its events and hotels they would use.

But Silver says it is his “expectation” that Charlotte would get the game if those assurances were met. He says those requirements would need to be met within about the next month.

Charlotte was scheduled to host the game this year, but the NBA pulled it over its objection to the so-called “bathroom bill.” The law has since been replaced with a compromise bill and the NCAA said this week it would again consider North Carolina to host championship events.

YANKEES-ORIOLES

Machado, Smith HRs rally Orioles past Yankees 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado and Seth Smith homered, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 6-5 Friday night.

Machado hit a three-run drive in the fifth inning to make it 5-4, and Smith completed the comeback in the seventh with a two-run shot off Tyler Clippard (0-1).

Donnie Hart (1-0) earned his first major league victory by getting the final out in the New York seventh. Brad Brach struck out the side in the eighth and Zach Britton got three straight outs for his second save.

After sweeping Toronto in their opening series, the Orioles are 3-0 and alone atop the AL East.

Matt Holliday homered and had three RBIs for New York, Gary Sanchez hit a two-run drive and Brett Gardner had three hits and scored three runs.

NATIONALS-PHILLIES

Harper, Murphy, Werth go deep, Nats beat Phils 7-6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Jayson Werth hit homers to back Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals held on for a 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Friday.

Scherzer allowed two runs and four hits, striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner waited until the fourth game to take the mound because a broken knuckle set him back in spring training.

The injury didn’t bother him against the Phillies, who fell to 3-11 in home openers at Citizens Bank Park.

Scherzer retired the first 10 batters before Howie Kendrick hit an opposite-field double in the fourth. He left with a 7-1 lead and a runner on.

Aaron Altherr hit a two-run homer off Sammy Solis in the seventh to get the Phillies within 7-4 and Freddy Galvis hit a two-run shot off Blake Treinen in the ninth.

The defending NL East champion Nationals are off to a 3-1 start while the Phillies have lost three in a row after winning their opener.

Vince Velasquez struck out 10, but allowed four runs in four innings.