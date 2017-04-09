Latest Virginia sports

NATIONALS-PHILLIES

Record 12-run first inning helps Phillies rout Nats 17-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Howie Kendrick had a three-run triple while Philadelphia scored 12 runs for the biggest first inning in team history, and the Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 17-3 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia piled up nine hits and four walks off Jeremy Guthrie (0-1) and Enny Romero in the first. The Phillies didn’t hit any homers in the inning, but did have three doubles. Maikel Franco, Michael Saunders and Tommy Joseph each had two RBIs while Washington set a team mark for runs allowed in an inning.

Kendrick had three hits and four RBIs for the game, Saunders had three hits and two RBIs and Cameron Rupp homered and drove in three. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-0) pitched six solid innings for the win.

HEAT-WIZARDS

Whiteside, Heat beat Wizards to continue playoff push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and James Johnson hit a layup with 11 seconds left to give the Miami Heat a 106-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Johnson beat Markieff Morris to the basket for the go-ahead basket, Kelly Oubre Jr. threw away the inbounds pass and Josh Richardson made two free throws to seal it as the Heat moved into a tie for eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls, who lost to the Brooklyn Nets earlier, own the tiebreaker.

The Wizards had no answer inside for Whiteside, who was 12 of 19 from the floor and grabbed 12 rebounds. His 30 points were two short of a career high.

After missing his first four shots, Goran Dragic finished with 18 points, and Tyler Johnson scored 19 with four 3-pointers.

Morris led Washington with 21 points. John Wall shot 5 of 18 for 16 points.

CAPITALS-BRUINS

Capitals beat Bruins 3-1 in possible playoff preview

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Shattenkirk scored the go-ahead goal 56 seconds after the Bruins tied it in the second period, and the NHL-leading Washington Capitals sent Boston to a season-ending 3-1 loss on Saturday that set up a potential first-round playoff matchup between the teams.

Backup Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for the Capitals. Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams also scored for Washington, which has won 10 of its last 11 games.

Bruins No. 2 goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 21 of 24 shots he faced in the first two periods before he was replaced by starter Tuukka Rask. The team said Khudobin wasn’t feeling well. Rask stopped all eight shots he faced in the third period.

MLS-NYCFC-DC UNITED

Sam, Acosta score in DC United’s 2-1 win over NYCFC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lloyd Sam and Luciano Acosta scored in the second half in D.C. United’s 2-1 victory over NYCFC on Saturday.

After going scoreless in the first three matches of the season, D.C. United (2-2-1) has scored two goals in each of the last two.

In the 53rd minute, Lloyd stole the ball from defender Frederic Brillant deep in NYCFC’s half and fired the ball from near the penalty spot past the sliding Johnson. Sam’s first goal this season came in his 100th MLS start.

Acosta scored his second goal this season in the 73rd minute via a rebound. He passed to Sam, whose shot was blocked by Johnson back to Acosta for an easy score.

Bill Hamid made a terrific double-save for United in the 82nd minute, but two minutes later, NYCFC’s Thomas McNamara sent a cross to David Villa, who scored his third of the season.

NYCFC (2-2-1) dominated possession and outshot United 15-12, with both teams putting six shots on target. NYCFC beat United 4-0 on March 12th.

SOSA-LOMACHENKO

Lomachenko makes easy work of Sosa before 9th-rd TKO

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Vasyl Lomachenko dominated Jason Sosa before recording a ninth-round technical knockout to defend his WBO junior lightweight belt and complete a three-fight Ukrainian sweep on Saturday night.

Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs), a two-time Olympic champion who is considered among the world’s best fighters, looked close to knocking out Sosa (20-2-4) on several occasions before Sosa’s corner stopped the fight.

Fellow Ukrainian Aleksandr Usyk (12-0) defended his WBO cruiserweight title with a 117-110 unanimous decision over Mike Hunter (12-1) in opener of an HBO fight card and the maiden event at the MGM National Harbor.

And Oleksandr Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 KOs) won by a third-round technical knockout over Yuniesky Gonzalez in to unify the NABF and NABO light heavyweight belts.