Latest Virginia sports

PANTHERS-CAPITALS

Capitals lose finale to Panthers, turn focus to Maple Leafs

WASHINGTON (AP) — With several regulars resting — including John Carlson, Matt Niskanen and T.J. Oshie — the playoff-bound Washington Capitals lost their regular-season finale to the Florida Panthers 2-0 on Sunday night.

They learned during the game that they’ll face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. It’s the first playoff meeting between Washington and Toronto.

Trying to prepare for the playoffs, the Capitals sat defenseman Carlson with a lower-body injury and rested defenseman Niskanen and wingers Oshie and Justin Williams in their meaningless Game 82. Braden Holtby played only the first two periods, allowing one goal on 14 shots before giving way to backup Philipp Grubauer.

Captain Derek MacKenzie and Denis Malgin scored for Florida, which got a 38-save shutout from James Reimer in Tom Rowe’s final game as coach. Rowe will not return behind the bench after replacing Gerard Gallant in November.

NATIONALS-PHILLIES

Hernandez’s RBI single in 9th lifts Phillies over Nats 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman delivered a tying, three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth off closer Jeanmar Gomez, but the Phillies immediately answered to take two of three from the defending NL East champions.

Pinch-hitter Daniel Nava walked to start the bottom of the ninth against Koda Glover (0-1). Nava advanced to third when Freddy Galvis singled to right with one out. After Brock Stassi popped out, Hernandez slashed an opposite-field single to left.

Gomez (1-0) had 37 saves in 43 chances last year, but struggled over the final six weeks. He allowed a two-run homer while getting a save in the season opener at Cincinnati.

YANKEES-ORIOLES

Yankees use 4-run 9th to defeat Orioles 7-3 and avoid sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a tying home run, Starlin Castro’s RBI single keyed a four-run ninth inning, and the New York Yankees rallied to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Sunday and avert a three-game sweep.

It was the first loss of the season for the Orioles, who started the day as the only unbeaten team in the majors at 4-0. After pulling off comeback victories in the first two games of the series, Baltimore blew a three-run lead in the finale.

New York avoided its first 1-5 start since 1989.

Ronald Torreyes cut the gap to 3-2 with a two-out, two-run triple in the sixth, Judge homered in the eighth and the Yankees completed the turnaround against Darren O’Day (0-1) in the ninth.

RUSSIA-US

Dunn scores twice to lead US to 5-1 win over Russia

HOUSTON (AP) — Crystal Dunn had two goals for the second straight game, helping the U.S. women’s national team cruise to a 5-1 win over Russia in an international friendly Sunday.

Dunn scored in the 38th minute off a pass from Meghan Klingenberg before opening the second half with her fourth goal in the two Russian friendlies off a pass from Mallory Pugh.

Carli Lloyd and Rose Lavelle also scored in the United States’ dominant performance. The Americans had a 21-2 advantage in shots and attempted 15 corner kicks to one by Russia.