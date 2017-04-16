Latest Virginia sports

FBN–HEAP’S DAUGHTER-REAX

Anguish, sympathy for Heap after ex-NFL player’s kid killed

PHOENIX (AP) — Condolences poured in for retired NFL player Todd Heap and his family on Saturday, a day after police say the former Pro Bowl tight end accidentally ran over his 3-year-old daughter with a truck, killing her.

Heap was moving the truck at his home in Mesa, a Phoenix suburb, on Friday when he struck the girl, police said. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Baltimore Ravens, Heap’s longtime former team, called the accident “knee-buckling news and an overwhelming tragedy.”

Jay Feely, who played with Heap on the Arizona Cardinals, wrote on Twitter : “My heart is broken for Todd Heap and his family. One of the kindest persons I’ve ever met and a man who lives for his family.”

Heap spent 10 seasons with the Ravens, who selected him in the first round out of Arizona State in 2001. He spent two seasons with the Cardinals before retiring with 42 career touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl after the 2002 and ’03 seasons and was a second-team All-Pro in 2003.

Heap was inducted into the Raven’s Ring of Honor in 2014.

PHILLIES-NATIONALS

Hernandez 2-run homer lifts Phillies over Nats 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Joe Blanton in the eighth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Saturday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Blanton (0-2) relieved starter Tanner Roark to open the eighth, hit Freddy Galvis with a pitch and gave up Hernandez’s one-out homer.

Jeremy Hellickson (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth, and Joaquin Benoit a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save since signing with the Phillies as a free agent during the offseason.

Roark gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings. He also singled and doubled.

MAPLE LEAFS-CAPITALS

Kapanen scores double OT winner as Leafs beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game 11:53 into the second overtime and Frederik Andersen made 47 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Kapanen also scored in regulation for Toronto along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly, and Andersen made several big stops and keep the Maple Leafs alive.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom scored for the top-seeded Capitals, who are now feeling the heat going into Game 3 Monday in Toronto. Braden Holtby made 48 saves before being beaten on the overtime winner.

Not unraveling in a tough atmosphere, the young Maple Leafs showed they belonged on the same ice with the Capitals after losing Game 1 in OT.

MLS-DC UNITED-RED BULLS

Muyl, Robles help Red Bulls beat United, snap winless streak

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alex Muyl and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored, Luis Robles had his third shutout of the season and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to end a four-game winless streak.

Muyl opened the scoring just seconds into the second half, heading home a corner kick by Sacha Kljestan from the top of the 6-yard box. It was the first goal of the season for the 21-year-old homegrown player and the third of his MLS career. Wright-Phillips perfectly timed his run, took a pass from Felipe Martins near the right corner of the 6-yard box and fired it through the legs of Bill Hamid into the net in the 62nd minute.

Robles, who led MLS last season with 11 shutouts, had three saves — including a diving stop on Lamar Neagle’s shot in the 86th.

United (2-3-1) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last 17 regular-season matches at home, including 11 shutouts.