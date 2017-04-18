Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-MAPLE-LEAFS

Bozak’s OT goal gives Maple Leafs series lead over Capitals

Tyler Bozak scored 1:37 into overtime to cap Toronto’s comeback from two goals down in the second period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.

Toronto trailed 2-0 in the first period, and then 3-1 early in the second before Kadri and Nylander scored 4:07 apart late to tie the score in the final minute of the period.

Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov all scored for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots.

All three games so far have been decided in overtime.

Game 4 is Wednesday night.

UNLV-ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

UNLV hires Reed-Francois to lead athletics department

UNLV has hired Desiree Reed-Francois as its next athletic director, making her the first Hispanic female AD at the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Reed-Francois’ hiring, announced Monday, will be effective June 1. She replaces Tina Kunzer-Murphy, who is stepping down at the end of the academic school year to work for the UNLV Foundation.

The 45-year-old Reed-Francois has been the deputy athletic director at Virginia Tech since 2014 and was the interim athletic director at Cincinnati for five months earlier that year. She spent two years as senior associate athletic director at Cincinnati and has a nearly two-decade sports administration career with stops in Tennessee, Fresno State, Santa Clara, San Jose State, California and San Francisco.

Reed-Francois was a rower while attending UCLA.