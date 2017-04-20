Latest Virginia sports

NATIONALS-BRAVES

Harper hits 2 HRs, drives in 5, as Nats slam Braves 14-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Harper had two homers, including a grand slam, among four hits and the Washington Nationals overwhelmed Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 14-4 on Wednesday night.

Harper drove in five runs. His third-inning grand slam just cleared the reach of leaping Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte. Harper’s seven career homers off Teheran are his most against any pitcher.

Ryan Zimmerman added an eighth-inning grand slam off Ian Krol, sending some Braves fans for the exits at new SunTrust Park. The Nationals had 20 hits.

Washington’s Joe Ross (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings in his 2017 debut.

Teheran (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings.

Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth left the game during a third-inning at-bat with an undisclosed injury. He appeared to suffer the injury on a check swing.

CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS

Capitals beat Maple Leafs 5-4, tie series at 2 games apiece

TORONTO (AP) — Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals, and the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday night to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Alex Ovechkin added his third goal of the playoffs as the top-seeded Capitals regained momentum with the series shifting back to Washington for Game 5 on Friday night. Braden Holtby made 30 saves.

Zach Hyman, James van Riemsdyk, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored for Toronto, which was coming off a 4-3 overtime win on Monday night. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots.

HAWKS-WIZARDS

Beal, Wall lead Wiz past Hawks 109-101 for 2-0 series lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rough-and-tumble, foul-filled game, Bradley Beal took over in the fourth quarter with 16 of his 31 points, including a key late 3-pointer, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-101 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

John Wall earned chants of “M-V-P!” while finishing with 32 points and nine assists, including the dish to Beal for his shot from beyond the arc with 38 seconds remaining that sealed the win for the hosts.

Washington, which trailed 78-74 entering the final period, won despite only a combined seven points from starting forwards Markieff Morris and Otto Porter Jr., who were both in foul trouble early.

The series now shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Saturday.

Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder scored 23 points.

NATIONALS-WERTH INJURY

Nats’ Jayson Werth leaves game with undisclosed injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Jayson Werth has left the Washington Nationals’ game at the Atlanta Braves with an undisclosed injury.

Werth appeared to suffer the injury when he checked his swing with one out in the third inning of Wednesday night’s game. He stepped out of the batter’s box before returning to the dugout, walking with no apparent sign of an injury. He immediately walked down the dugout steps toward the clubhouse before receiving attention from a trainer.

Werth singled off Julio Teheran and scored in the second inning.

Chris Heisey completed the at-bat for Werth in the third inning and flied out to center. He took over in left field.

NATIONALS-CLOSER

Baker removes Treinen from role as Nationals’ closer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Washington Nationals have removed Blake Treinen from the closer’s role and will use what manager Dusty Baker says is a “mix and match” plan with right-handers Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover sharing the job.

Kelley earned his first save of the season in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Atlanta after Treinen gave up a run, two hits and two walks while recording only one out in the ninth.

Treinen has a 7.11 ERA with three saves in eight games.

Baker said Wednesday Treinen will return to the set-up role “he had success in.”

Baker said he spring training he wanted to use one closer instead of a committee approach.