Latest Virginia sports entertainment

MARLINS-NATIONALS

Harper’s 2 RBIs, Zimmerman’s HR lead Nats over Marlins 6-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper had two RBIs and a nice ninth-inning catch, Ryan Zimmerman homered and Tanner Roark recovered from a shaky start to go six innings, leading the Washington Nationals past the Miami Marlins 6-4 Wednesday night.

Roark (1-0) allowed two runs in the first inning, then hit two men and threw a wild pitch in the second, but he wound up retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.

The reliever who replaced him to begin the seventh, Enny Romero, plunked Derek Dietrich, which led to some jawing between the two and the ejection of Marlins manager Don Mattingly. Dietrich also was hit by Roark.

Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his second save, striking out Christian Yelich with a man aboard to end it after giving up a run.

RANGERS-CAPITALS

Capitals beat Rangers to clinch Presidents’ Trophy again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Williams and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored and the Washington Capitals wrapped up their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy with a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

As Metropolitan Division champions, the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the team with the most points in the NHL, the Capitals wrapped up home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. It’s their third Presidents’ Trophy in the past eight seasons.

Williams tipped Alex Ovechkin’s shot past Henrik Lundqvist on the power play in the second period, and Kuznetsov scored off the rush in the third. The best home team in the league beat the best road team thanks to a 24-save shutout from Vezina Trophy candidate Braden Holtby.

Lundqvist was in playoff form, making 23 saves in his fifth consecutive start since returning from a two-week injury absence.

RANGERS-CAPITALS-INJURIES

Playoff-bound Capitals, Rangers rest banged-up players

WASHINGTON (AP) — Locked into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers rested six banged-up players for their game against the Washington Capitals.

Forward Mats Zuccarello, Rick Nash and Jesper Fast and defensemen Ryan McDonagh, Brady Sjkei and Nick Holden missed the game Wednesday night. Coach Alain Vigneault says they’d all be playing if the Rangers needed the points, but hopes to get the players’ minor injuries healed up before the start of the playoffs.

New York will open the playoffs next week against the Atlantic Division-champion Montreal Canadiens.

On the verge of clinching their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs, the Capitals sat defenseman John Carlson for the second consecutive night with a lower-body injury. Coach Barry Trotz didn’t consider the injury serious.

GEORGETOWN-EWING

Back at Georgetown, Ewing eyes ‘new era’ as basketball coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Ewing says “it’s great to be back” at Georgetown as its basketball coach in hopes of creating a “new era,” 33 years after leading the school to a national championship as a shot-blocking center.

During an on-campus news conference Wednesday, Ewing recreated the image from when he announced he would attend Georgetown out of high school, raising a pennant with the university’s name overhead just the way he did all those decades ago.

This is Ewing’s first college coaching job and first as a head coach at any level, after 15 years as an assistant in the NBA, most recently with the Charlotte Hornets.

With the Hoyas, he replaces John Thompson III, who was fired after consecutive losing seasons. Thompson’s father, John Jr., was Ewing’s coach at Georgetown. The older Thompson attended Wednesday’s event at the school’s recently opened practice facility, which is named for him.

RAMS-SULLIVAN

Los Angeles Rams sign former Washington center John Sullivan

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed former Washington center John Sullivan.

The Rams announced the deal Wednesday for the latest candidate to replace Tim Barnes, who was released last month. Barnes had spent the past six seasons with the Rams, starting 36 games.

Sullivan was the Minnesota Vikings’ starting center from 2009-14. The Notre Dame product missed the 2015 season with a back injury, and he started one game for the Redskins last season after Minnesota released him.

Sullivan spent last season playing for Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who became Rams head coach in January.

Demetrius Rhaney is the other center on the roster.

Los Angeles signed Buffalo center Ryan Groy to an offer sheet last month, but the Bills matched it.

OLYMPICS-RUSSIANS

Russian Federation wants players back in KHL for Olympics

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Hockey Federation wants as many players as possible back in the Kontinental Hockey League next season in preparation for the Olympics without the NHL.

Board chairman Arkady Rotenberg said in a statement Wednesday that the federation will try to keep KHL players from leaving for North America and bring NHL free agents back this summer. He said some Russian players want to go to the Olympics even with an NHL contract. He says that decision is worthy of respect.

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin reiterated Tuesday he plans to represent Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea despite the NHL announcing it would not participate.

Rotenberg said the federation will help players with legal issues so they can play.

MASTERS

Johnson’s injury, wild weather bring uncertainty to Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters should be the easiest to predict of golf’s four major championships.

It got a lot harder Wednesday afternoon when Dustin Johnson, the betting favorite and No. 1 player in the world, took a serious fall down a staircase at his rented home and wasn’t sure he could even tee it up at Augusta National.

His agent, David Winkle at Hambric Sports Management, said Johnson landed “very hard on his lower back.” He was treating it with ice and medication and told to remain immobile. Winkle said Johnson hopes to be able to play.

He was scheduled for the last group Thursday at 2:03 p.m.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook immediately dropped the odds of Johnson winning from 11-2 to sharing the top billing at 7-1 with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

Telling were the comments Johnson had made on Tuesday, when he was talking about the state of his game after three straight victories.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in my game right now, especially with the way I’ve been playing the last few tournaments,” Johnson said. “But, you know, anything can happen.”

That’s true at just about every Masters, though the mishaps typically occur on the golf course.

Johnson’s status only adds to the mystery at the year’s first major.

The Masters has the smallest field, with just 94 players, and that’s before history starts eliminating about 40 percent of them.

No amateur has ever won the Masters, and five of them are in the field this year. There are 19 players at Augusta National for the first time, and not since 1979 has a Masters rookie (Fuzzy Zoeller) left with a green jacket. No one older than 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus has won the Masters, so that wipes out 11 more players.

No one has ever won his first tournament at the Masters, which doesn’t bode well for Roberto Castro or Kevin Chappell. And only three players since the Masters began in 1934 have ever won back to back. Sorry, Danny Willett.

So who does that leave?

The obvious choices would be Johnson (presuming he recovers), McIlroy or Jason Day, the top three players in the world. Impossible to overlook is Spieth, who has never finished worse than runner-up in his three Masters appearances.

Golfing with Trump

Golfing with Trump? Better leave your ego at the clubhouse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leave your ego in the clubhouse if you ever get the chance to golf with President Donald Trump. He may well throw shade on your game. And puff up his own.

Trump suggested to his good friend Phil Ruffin that maybe he should be hitting from the women’s tees. Years ago, he repeatedly ribbed an AP golf writer after his drive didn’t go as far as a female pro’s — who happened to be ranked No. 1 in the world. As president, he’s even had the chutzpah to give grief to Ernie Els, who’s playing in the Masters this week.

“He’s very good at the needle,” says Jim Herman, who was an assistant club pro at one of Trump’s courses before Trump spotted his talent and helped him join the PGA Tour.

Since taking office, Trump has made it clear he has no qualms about spending quality time on the golf course even though he criticized former President Barack Obama relentlessly for doing the same.

And Trump isn’t shy about toasting his own skills as a golfer, even prodding a business leader who was at the White House recently to recount a time when the president got a hole-in-one years ago.

This is one area where the president’s boasts are borne out by performance.

At age 70, the president still is a very good golfer, with a strong drive, quirky but effective putts and multiple holes-in-one and 19 club championships to his credit.

