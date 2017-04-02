Leonard’s 25 points help Spurs hold off Jazz, 109-103

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and seven assists, and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Utah Jazz 109-103 on Sunday in a matchup of postseason-bound teams.

The Jazz closed to 102-98 on Joe Johnson’s 16-footer with 2:06 remaining that capped a 10-0 run. Leonard then blocked a shot by 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert to help San Antonio preserve the victory.

Gobert had 19 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. Boris Diaw scored 19 points, making all nine of his shots against his former team.

Utah (47-30) leads the Los Angeles Clippers (47-31) by a half-game for the Western Conference’s No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the opening round.

San Antonio (59-17) is second in the West behind Golden State.