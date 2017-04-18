Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Leonard's 37 points lead…

Leonard’s 37 points lead Spurs by Grizzlies 96-82

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 12:23 am < a min read
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had a postseason career-high 37 points and added 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

San Antonio led for all but 13 seconds in winning its 10th consecutive postseason game over Memphis.

Leonard finished the game 9 for 14 from the field and was 19 for 19 on free throws.

Tony Parker added 15 points for the Spurs, who had three others score in double figures.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Mike Conley scored 24 points, Zach Randolph had 18 points and Marc Gasol added 12 points for the Grizzlies.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Leonard's 37 points lead…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.