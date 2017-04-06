Sports Listen

Linesman leaves game after being hit by puck in the face

April 6, 2017
DENVER (AP) — Linesman Ryan Galloway was helped off the ice after taking a puck to the face Thursday night in a game between Minnesota and Colorado.

Wild center Martin Hanzal was trying to flip the puck into the Avalanche zone early in the first period when it struck Galloway, who immediately fell to the ice. Galloway stayed down for several minutes as players quickly motioned for the trainers to come out. Galloway left with a towel on his face and blood on the ice.

The game continued with three officials.

Minnesota led 1-0 on a goal by Jason Zucker just 10 seconds into the contest.

