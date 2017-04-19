Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Liriano, bullpen pitch 6-hitter,…

Liriano, bullpen pitch 6-hitter, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 3-0

By IAN HARRISON
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 10:28 pm 2 min read
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Francisco Liriano and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Darwin Barney hit a two-run single and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Pillar had three hits for the second straight game and stole two bases as the Blue Jays won for the third time this season and improved to 2-6 on their homestand.

Toronto scored three unearned runs in the second after Troy Tulowitzki reached leading off on a throwing error by third baseman Pablo Sandoval. Tulowitzki took third and Russell Martin reached second on a fielding error by first baseman Mitch Moreland. Barney singled with one out, and Ezequiel Carrera had a two-out RBI single.

AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-2) allowed six hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked one.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Liriano (1-1) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings. After consecutive singles to Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts, but Joe Biagini got Hanley Ramirez to ground into a double play.

Jason Grilli worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna finished for his first save.

Betts stuck out swinging in the fourth, snapping a streak of 129 plate appearances without a strikeout since he took a called third strike from Baltimore’s Oliver Drake on Sept. 12.

Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez rejoined the team from paternity leave one day ahead of schedule and pitched one inning in his first big league relief appearance. Left-hander Brian Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Rodriguez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price (strained elbow) threw at 120 feet on flat ground and is expected to throw off a mound in Baltimore on Friday.

Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says

Blue Jays: LHP J.P. Howell (shoulder) is expected to make a rehab appearance at Class A Dunedin on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (1-1, 1.25) went 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays last year, striking out 13 in 16 innings.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (0-1, 3.50) pitched seven shutout innings against Baltimore in his last start. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 10 games against Boston.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Liriano, bullpen pitch 6-hitter,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: First battle of the American Revolution

Fed Photo of the Day

Fox in California national park

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.