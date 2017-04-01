Sports Listen

Lopez leads Nets over Magic, 121-111

By MICHAEL SCOTTO
April 1, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 30 points, Trevor Booker had a season-high 23 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic 121-111 on Saturday.

Sean Kilpatrick added 15 points for the Nets, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Brooklyn had a season-high 72 points in the paint.

Elfrid Payton had 20 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which has lost four straight games. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon finished with 22 points and 15 boards.

Brooklyn opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 100-89 lead and never looked back.

Orlando rallied from a seven-point deficit at halftime to tie the score at 89 heading into the fourth quarter. Vucevic scored 12 points in the third.

