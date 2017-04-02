Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lopez, Nets spoil Millsap's…

Lopez, Nets spoil Millsap’s return with 91-82 win over Hawks

By MICHAEL SCOTTO
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 8:46 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 29 points, Jeremy Lin had 15, and the Brooklyn Nets spoiled Paul Millsap’s return to the lineup by beating the Atlanta Hawks 91-82 on Sunday.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 11 points for the Nets, who have won two straight games.

Dennis Schroder scored 16 points, while Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 14 for the Hawks, who have lost two straight.

Millsap returned after a seven-game absence with a left knee injury but Atlanta fell to 39-38, just a game ahead of seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lopez, Nets spoil Millsap's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.