LPGA Tour Schedule

LPGA Tour Schedule

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 10:59 am 2 min read
Jan. 26-29 — Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic (Brittany Lincicome)

Feb. 16-19— ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open (Ha Na Jang)

Feb. 23-26 — Honda LPGA Thailand (Amy Yang)

March 2-5 — HSBC Women’s Champions (Inbee Park)

March 16-19 — Bank of Hope Founders Cup (Anna Nordqvist)

March 23-26 — Kia Classic (Mirim Lee)

March 30-April 2 — ANA Inspiration (So Yeon Ryu)

April 13-16 — LOTTE Championship, Ko Olina GC, Kapolei, Hawaii

April 27-30 — Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, Las Colinas CC, Irving, Texas

May 4-7 — Lorena Ochoa Match Play, Club de Golf Mexico, Mexico City

May 18-21 — Kingsmill Championship, Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, Va.

May 25-28 — LPGA Volvik Championship, Travis Pointe CC, Ann Arbor, Mich.

June 2-4 — ShopRite LPGA Classic, Stockton Seaview Hotel and GC, Galloway, N.J.

June 8-11 — Manulife LPGA Classic, Whistle Bear GC, Cambridge, Ontario

June 15-18 — Meijer Classic, Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.

June 23-25 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle CC, Rogers, Ark.

June 29-July 2 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Olympia Fields CC (North Course), Olympia Fields, Ill.

July 6-9 — Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, Wis.

July 13-16 — U.S. Women’s Open, Trump National GC, Bedminster, N.J.

July 20-23 — Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio.

July 27-30 — Aberdeen Asset Managment Ladies Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

Aug. 3-6 — Ricoh Women’s British Open, Kingsbarns Golf Links, Fife, Scotland

Aug. 18-20 — Solheim Cup, Des Moines Golf and CC, Des Moines, Iowa

Aug. 24-27 — Canadian Pacific Women’s Open, The Ottawa Hunt and GC, Ottawa, Ontario

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 — Cambia Portland (Ore.) Classic, Columbia Edgewater CC

Sept. 7-10 — Indy Women in Tech, Brickyard Crossing GC, Indianapolis

Sept. 14-17 — The Evian Championship, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France

Sept. 28-Oct. 1 — McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open, Windross Farm Golf Course, Auckland

Oct. 5-8 — Alisports Reignwood, Pine Valley GC, Beijing

Oct. 12-15 — KEB-Hana Bank Championship, Sky 72 GC (Ocean Course), Incheon, South Korea

Oct. 19-22 — Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, Taipei

Oct. 26-29 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, TPC Kuala Lumpur

Nov. 3-5 — TOTO Japan Classic, Taiheyo Club (Minori Course), Ibaraki, Japan

Nov. 8-11 — Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China

Nov. 16-19 — CME Group Tour Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort (Tiburon GC), Naples, Fla.

