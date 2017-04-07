Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Machado, Smith HRs rally…

Machado, Smith HRs rally Orioles past Yankees 6-5

By DAVID GINSBURG
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 10:45 pm 3 min read
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado and Seth Smith homered, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 6-5 Friday night.

Machado hit a three-run drive in the fifth inning to make it 5-4, and Smith completed the comeback in the seventh with a two-run shot off Tyler Clippard (0-1).

Donnie Hart (1-0) earned his first major league victory by getting the final out in the New York seventh. Brad Brach struck out the side in the eighth and Zach Britton got three straight outs for his second save.

After sweeping Toronto in their opening series, the Orioles are 3-0 and alone atop the AL East.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Matt Holliday homered and had three RBIs for New York, Gary Sanchez hit a two-run drive and Brett Gardner had three hits and scored three runs.

Signed as a free agent in December, Holliday hit his first home run with the Yankees with a runner on in the third inning, and Sanchez connected in the fifth for a 5-1 lead. Both drives were off Ubaldo Jimenez.

Machado homered off Yankees starter Luis Severino, who was seeking his first win as a starter since September 2015. The 23-year-old was 0-8 with an 8.50 ERA in 11 starts last year.

Severino was poised to get the victory until Smith went deep in the seventh following a throwing error by third baseman Chase Headley. Those were the first runs scored against the New York bullpen in 15 innings this season.

Smith was obtained in a trade during the offseason for his ability to get on base, but in this game the leadoff hitter provided the power-laden Orioles a pivotal home run.

Temperature at game time was 45 degrees, and a stiff wind made for a very chilly night at Camden Yards.

Why TSP returns might be lower in the future

HOT AND COLD CORNER

Headley committed two errors, but he also made two nice back-to-back catches in the sixth inning. After leaping to snare a drive by Welington Castillo, Headley dived to his left to rob Joey Rickard of a single.

TANAKA STAYS FOCUSED

Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his contract after this season, but he says that won’t influence how he pitches in 2017 — even though he gave up a career-high seven earned runs on opening day.

“It doesn’t affect me at all,” he said through a translator. “I understand what the contract says, but it has nothing to do with how I perform out there on the mound.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Minor league pitcher James Kaprielian underwent an MRI and dye-contrast MRI on his ailing right elbow and will be examined again in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“You keep your fingers crossed,” manager Joe Girardi said of the team’s 2015 first-round draft pick.

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman left for Florida to continue his rehabilitation program for his sore right shoulder. He won’t be ready to come off the DL until May.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Tanaka (0-1, 23.63 ERA) gets his second start Saturday. He’s 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA lifetime versus Baltimore.

Orioles: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 3.38) seeks his first win after receiving a no decision on opening day against Toronto.

___

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Machado, Smith HRs rally…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.