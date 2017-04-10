Magic-Bulls, Box

Fournier 6-13 1-1 14, Ross 1-5 1-1 3, Gordon 4-6 2-2 10, Vucevic 6-14 1-2 14, Payton 5-13 0-1 11, Georges-Hunt 0-2 2-2 2, Rudez 1-3 0-0 2, Garino 0-1 0-0 0, Biyombo 2-4 3-3 7, Augustin 2-9 1-2 5, Meeks 0-5 0-0 0, Hezonja 2-9 1-2 7. Totals 29-84 12-16 75.
Mirotic 6-12 1-1 16, Lopez 9-14 0-0 18, Grant 7-12 1-1 17, Wade 5-10 3-4 13, Butler 5-11 7-7 17, Zipser 3-8 0-0 7, Felicio 2-3 0-1 4, Portis 4-5 0-0 10, Lauvergne 1-2 0-0 2, Canaan 1-3 2-2 5, Carter-Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Morrow 1-2 0-0 3, Valentine 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 48-89 14-16 122.
|Orlando
|13
|24
|22
|16—
|75
|Chicago
|34
|30
|28
|30—122
3-Point Goals_Orlando 5-27 (Hezonja 2-6, Vucevic 1-1, Fournier 1-4, Payton 1-4, Garino 0-1, Ross 0-2, Meeks 0-3, Augustin 0-6), Chicago 12-26 (Mirotic 3-6, Valentine 2-2, Portis 2-3, Grant 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Canaan 1-2, Zipser 1-3, Lauvergne 0-1, Butler 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 37 (Vucevic 10), Chicago 54 (Lopez, Zipser 8). Assists_Orlando 18 (Payton 4), Chicago 33 (Grant 11). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, Chicago 16. Technicals_Wade.
