Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 10:20 pm < a min read
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 6
Atlanta United FC 2 1 1 7 11 3
New York City FC 2 1 1 7 7 3
New York 2 1 1 7 4 4
Orlando City 2 1 0 6 3 3
Toronto FC 1 0 3 6 4 2
Chicago 1 1 2 5 5 7
D.C. United 1 2 1 4 2 7
New England 1 2 0 3 6 5
Montreal 0 1 3 3 5 6
Philadelphia 0 2 2 2 4 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 3 1 0 9 12 6
FC Dallas 2 0 1 7 4 2
Houston 2 1 0 6 7 6
San Jose 2 2 0 6 6 6
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 3 6 2 1
Seattle 1 1 2 5 6 5
Colorado 1 1 1 4 3 3
Minnesota United 1 3 1 4 10 20
Los Angeles 1 2 0 3 3 4
Real Salt Lake 0 3 2 2 3 8
Vancouver 0 2 1 1 2 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

Sporting Kansas City 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Atlanta United FC 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, April 1

New York City FC 2, San Jose 1

Montreal 2, Chicago 2, tie

Columbus 2, Orlando City 0

D.C. United 2, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota United 4, Real Salt Lake 2

New York at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

New England at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 7

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Columbus at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Houston at New England, 2 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

New York at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

