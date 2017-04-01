Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|3
|1
|1
|10
|9
|6
|Atlanta United FC
|2
|1
|1
|7
|11
|3
|New York City FC
|2
|1
|1
|7
|7
|3
|New York
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|4
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|3
|6
|4
|2
|Chicago
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|7
|D.C. United
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|7
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|3
|6
|5
|Montreal
|0
|1
|3
|3
|5
|6
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|3
|1
|0
|9
|12
|6
|FC Dallas
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|2
|Houston
|2
|1
|0
|6
|7
|6
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|6
|6
|6
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|0
|3
|6
|2
|1
|Seattle
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Colorado
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Minnesota United
|1
|3
|1
|4
|10
|20
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sporting Kansas City 0, Toronto FC 0, tie
Atlanta United FC 0, Seattle 0, tie
New York City FC 2, San Jose 1
Montreal 2, Chicago 2, tie
Columbus 2, Orlando City 0
D.C. United 2, Philadelphia 1
Minnesota United 4, Real Salt Lake 2
New York at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New England at Portland, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Houston at New England, 2 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.